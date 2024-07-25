Bulwell man punched his brother in drunken argument over pot of coleslaw
Mark Fox and his brother had "both been drinking and weren't necessarily thinking straight" when the row developed at an address on Austin Street, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard
Fox's brother left in the hope things would calm down but when he returned 20 minutes later he was punched in the face and sustained a minor injury to his mouth.
She said Fox, aged 36, isn't heavily convicted but does have alcohol-related offences on his record and was last in trouble for threatening to cause criminal damage in June 2023.
Ian Boddy, mitigating, said Fox is one of four brothers who lost their father towards the end of last year and "emotions have been running for quite a while."
He doesn't claim benefit or carers' allowance for looking after their mother full time and is instead paid by his brother.
"It might seem a silly thing but there is quite a background," said Mr Boddy.
"It reached its crescendo over this and since then everything has calmed down."
Fox, currently of Queens Road, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
District judge Sunil Khanna told him: "As a family you have gone through some difficult times. Make sure you don't have any more arguments.
"Perhaps buy two tubs of coleslaw next time."