Bulwell man punched his brother in drunken argument over pot of coleslaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bulwell man who punched his brother in an argument over a pot of coleslaw has been ordered to stay out of trouble for the next 12 months, a court has heard.

Mark Fox and his brother had "both been drinking and weren't necessarily thinking straight" when the row developed at an address on Austin Street, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard

Fox's brother left in the hope things would calm down but when he returned 20 minutes later he was punched in the face and sustained a minor injury to his mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said Fox, aged 36, isn't heavily convicted but does have alcohol-related offences on his record and was last in trouble for threatening to cause criminal damage in June 2023.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Ian Boddy, mitigating, said Fox is one of four brothers who lost their father towards the end of last year and "emotions have been running for quite a while."

He doesn't claim benefit or carers' allowance for looking after their mother full time and is instead paid by his brother.

"It might seem a silly thing but there is quite a background," said Mr Boddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It reached its crescendo over this and since then everything has calmed down."

Fox, currently of Queens Road, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

District judge Sunil Khanna told him: "As a family you have gone through some difficult times. Make sure you don't have any more arguments.