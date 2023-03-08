Bulwell man threatened ex with baton before arrest with drugs and Samurai sword

Dean Anderson entered the woman's home on the night of February 27 and shouted “yo, yo” at the top of the stairs, Nottingham Magistrates’ Courtheard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said when the woman saw he was holding a 60cm-long baton she became “confused and scared” and thought she was going to be stabbed.

He lunged as if to strike her, but only touched her shoulder, before barging into her bedroom and swearing: “Who is in here?”

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Anderson, aged 39, spat in her face and went downstairs where he shouted threats at her friend, including: "I'm going to wrap you all up - you watch me.”

He threw her personal items into the garden before leaving.

She was too scared to call the police originally, but when police visited his home two days later, they found a Samurai sword, along with small amounts of cannabis and cocaine.

Their three-month relationship ended after she discovered a former partner had taken his own life. The court heard she was devastated and struggled with the bereavement, while Anderson was described as being unhappy with this.

Magistrates were told the offences were aggravated by three previous convictions for domestic abuse, from January 2016, and April and May 2017.

Ms Pritchard said: “They are against two separate partners and this makes the third victim of domestic abuse.”

Anderson, of Camomile Close, admitted assault and possession of the offensive weapons and drugs.

Andrew MacDonald, mitigating, said the baton was a piece of fishing kit, used to knock fish on the head. The sword was an ornamental piece displayed on a window sill. He said Anderson smokes cannabis and forgot about the cocaine.

Mr MacDonald said Anderson went around to collect some belongings and an hour after the incident she contacted him to give her a lift so she could buy electricity.

The dad-of-two was a roofer for 20 years and now looks after his poorly mother, Mr Macdonald said.