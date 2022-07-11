Adam Radford, of Howick Drive, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court where his case was passed to Nottingham Crown Court for trial on August 2.It is alleged that Radford committed five offences against the same child between May 14 and 17, 2021He was granted bail with conditions, including not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Bulwell man to go on trial for series of sex offences against girl, 15, in Annesley
A 28-year-old Bulwell man is set to go on trial accused of a series of sex offences against a 15-year-old girl in Annesley last year.
