Bulwell man would have been jailed for drug crimes if case came to court sooner

Kliyan Dinnall and Tessfa Mackenzie-Anderson were stopped in a silver Volkswagen Golf after driving through a red traffic light in Nottingham, on December 9, 2019, at 9.40pm, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Matthew Hayes, prosecuting, said police spotted bags of cannabis in the footwell and asked the pair to get out, but they refused, and a side-window was smashed.

Three bags of cannabis fell onto the pavement in the ensuing struggle and officers found Dinnall’s wallet contained £750 in cash.

Nottingham Crown Court.

When Mackenzie-Anderson was strip-searched at the station, 27 wraps of crack cocaine, worth £270, and 29 wraps of heroin, worth £290, were found on him.

Messages on their phones showed they had been selling cannabis for two months.

The Court heard Dinnall received a 24-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and supplying cannabis, in June 2019, while Mackenzie-Anderson was of previous good character.

Dinnall, aged 33, of Toton Close, Bulwell, admitted supplying cannabis and and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Mackenzie-Anderson, 31, of no fixed address, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told them they would have been jailed if their cases had come to court sooner.

He said: “A long, long, long time ago now, each of you was living a lifestyle which was not conducive to staying out of trouble. Each of you had problems to cope with. Each of you were using drugs and had deviated from good sense and responsibility.

“I don’t think you made huge amounts of money. This was a low-scale street dealing enterprise with a small clientele. But you were still dealing with class A drugs.

“Each of you has proved to me that you’re capable of staying out of trouble. And that had better remain the position. If I see either of you in the next two years, you will regret it.”

