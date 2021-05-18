Bulwell men arrested on suspicion of burglary after threatening victim with machetes

Police responded to a report of two men who entered through a window of a property in Harkstead Road, Top Valley, before threatening a man with machetes.

The victim managed to escape out of his bedroom window and on to a flat roof.

He was unharmed and the suspects stole cash before fleeing.

Police have arrested two men after the incident.

Following extensive enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 4am on Tuesday, March 18, officers arrested two men, both aged 19, at an address in Bulwell this on suspicion of burglary.

The pair remain in custody.

DCI Nick Waldram, the force’s burglary lead, said: “Our success in reducing burglary across Nottinghamshire is very much reflective of the hard work of our officers and police teams day-in, day-out, to tackle this issue which remains a priority for the force.

“As well as taking robust action against offenders we are also continuing to doing lots of preventative work in our communities to ensure residents and businesses can take steps to protect themselves from falling victims to burglars and to ensure crime remains low as we come out of the Covid-19 lockdown and work our way through the roadmap.

“We understand that burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime, but coming face to face with an offender makes it even more traumatic.