Heather McGrory became involved by delivering cannabis "as a favour" while working at a takeaway in Nottingham when she was 24 years old.

Her barrister described her as a naive young woman, of completely good character, with an "impeccable work ethic."

She had studied health and beauty at college before working in a care home, but became depressed when she lost her job.

Heather McGrory.

"Ultimately, to her lasting regret, it all ends in her agreeing to deal class A drugs," he said. "She accepts she got money but it was never more than what she was making at the takeaway."

"There is certainly no evidence of the high life - far from it."

He said McGrory, now 28, of Larch Gardens, felt "intimidated by what she had got herself into" and was "plainly out of her depth."

Text messages showed her fears and proved she was acting under orders by "reloading" with drugs and delivering them to postcodes that were texted to her.

"She doesn't appear anywhere near the cutting and bagging of drugs," he told Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

When she was stopped by police in January and March of 2020, no drugs were found on her.

"She was a million miles away from the wholesale end of this wider enterprise,” he said.

Far from being "a trusted player close to the action," he said McGrory was at the "bottom rung of the ladder" and wasn't even trusted with money.

He said she now has an 18-month old daughter and is due to give birth to a boy in April.

"She describes her feelings of stupidity at becoming involved," he said. "All she wants now is to be in a position to care for these two young children who are absolutely blameless.

On Friday, Judge Godsmark QC said the gang made tens of thousands of drug deals, predominantly for cannabis, but also cocaine and MDMA.

Sentencing McGrory, he said: “I appreciate you made litttle out of it.” Nonetheless, she was an asset to the organisation, he said.

Three members of the group were convicted for conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs after a six-week trial and two in December.

Jamil Amin, 31, of Aspley Park Drive, Beechdale, was jailed for 17 years; Saad Essa, 25, of Bannister Close, London, was jailed for nine years.

Kieran Neilson, 23, of Aspley Lane, Nottingham, received eight years on Friday.

McGrory admitted the same offence, along with five others, three of which were also jailed at the same court last December.

Shakeel Amin, 30, of Grassington Road, Beechdale, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison; Zain Mushtaq, 22, of Leslie Road, Nottingham, was jailed for seven years and six months; Ben Jones, 26, of Field Lane, Chilwell, was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail. Rabeena Kausser, 34, of Soudan Drive, The Meadows, received six years on Friday.