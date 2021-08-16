Bulwell pensioner pleased to help put scammer behind bars

But the 84-year-old man was also pleased that his being able to recognise the man who scammed him in a police ID parade, helped bring him to justice.

The man was targeted last year by Mark Woodliffe, who stole his wallet containing £30,and his bus pass and bank card after gaining entry to his house by pretending to be a council worker who had come to fit a new light.

At Nottingham Crown Court last week, Woodliffe, 54, from Clifton, whom police described as a ‘shameless career criminal’ was jailed for 11 years for this and a string of similar offences in other towns across the UK in which he preyed upon elderly or vulnerable people.

Mark Woodliffe was jailed for 11 years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The pensioner said he had left his home for around 30 minutes on November 20 and when he returned, he found Woodliffe waiting for him at his front gate.

The man said: “I was very surprised to find he knew my name but he indicated that he was from the council and had some kind of badge on his coat.

"He told me he had some good news because the council were going to provide me with a new light.

“I unlocked my front door and went in.

"A coronavirus lockdown was in full force at that time and I expected Woodliffe to observe social distancing and wait for me outside.

"But to my surprise he followed me into the house and he pointed into my sitting-room, saying that would be a good place for the light.

“While I looked in that direction, he must have reached inside my bag, which I had put on a chair, and taken my wallet.

"As Woodliffe left, he said ‘make sure you lock the door behind me.’

The penny dropped as soon as he had gone and I looked through my bag and, of course, the wallet was gone.

"I phoned the police and an officer arrived shortly afterwards and kindly made me a cup off tea but I was so shocked that I could not hold the cup.

"I drew a picture of Woodliffe and also picked him out at an ID photo parade.

"I am very pleased that this helped to convict him.