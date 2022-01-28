Bulwell pensioner who drove for 70 years without licence or insurance faces prosecution

The man, in his 80s, was driving a Mini and was pulled over by officers at the Tesco Extra off Jennison Street in the town.

Police were then left stunned when the man, who said he was born in 1938, told police he had been driving since he was 12, had never had a licence or insurance and had simply never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.

Inspector Christine Busuttil, of the City North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Officers from the City North Operation Reacher team were out on proactive patrols in Bulwell, at around 4.05pm on January 26 when they pulled over a man driving a Mini One near to the Tesco Extra store.

Police say the pensioner will face prosecution for driving without a licence or insurance for 70 years

“The driver was pulled over as a result of the vehicle being noted as having no insurance.

“The man in his 80s was handed a traffic offence report and will be prosecuted for driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

"The vehicle was immediately seized.