Bulwell pervert discussed ‘range of sexual activities’ with 14-year-old girl

A Bulwell pervert who discussed "a whole range of sexual activities" with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl was really talking to a decoy set up by self-styled paedophile-hunters, a court has heard.

Duncan Simfukwe engaged in online chat about sexual acts with the "girl" and told how much he wanted to have sex with her between April 1 and 8, in 2022, said prosecutor Dawn Pritchard.

He also asked for pictures of her body and if she was naked in bed.

Simfukwe arranged to meet the girl on a number of occasions but cancelled each time.

The group who set up the decoy profile confronted him on August 6, 2022, and livestreamed the encounter.

"After his arrest he gave a number of accounts thinking it was a joke, a scam, thought she was 18," said Ms Pritchard. "Essentially, he wasn't interested in underage girls and he was not a paedophile."

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said the offending happened very soon after Simfukwe arrived in the UK from Malawi and the website he used was intended for people aged 18 or over.

"Her profile was badged as over 18 but shortly afterwards it became clear she claimed to be 14 and that should have been an opportunity for him to stop the conversation." he said.

"It wasn't an attempt to target an underage person."

The court heard delays were caused by the difficulty of finding an Chichewa interpreter and the offences happened shortly after Simfukwe arrived in the UK to work as a carer for old and disabled adults.

"The Home Office may refuse to extend his work permit," Mr Wesley said. “If he remains in this country his options for employment will be limited. He is a prime candidate for rehabilitation rather than prison."

Simfukwe, 35, of Northolme Avenue, Bulwell, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child in October last year, before his trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC told him he wasn't eligible for a sex offenders' treatment programme because of the language barrier but noted the online chat was in English.

She imposed a ten month sentence, suspended for two years, with 40 rehabilitation days.

She also made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered him to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.