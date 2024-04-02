Bulwell stalker threatened to stab love rival in eye and sent ‘disturbing images of dead bodies’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anya Ifall sent the images as part of a persistent campaign of stalking that began in April 2022 and, at one point, called her 26 times in a single day, said Almas Ben-Aribia, prosecuting.

Ifall also sent her victim's relatives a picture of an eye injury, as well as a picture of her victim's mother with "inappropriate pornographic editing”.

She caused "significant psychological trauma” by contacting her victim's family and friends through different Instagram accounts. She was arrested and interviewed in November, but still visited her victim’s mother's address.

Nottingham Crown Court.

An interim protection order was made by Mansfield magistrates in February last year, banning her from contacting her victim or any family members for five years.

But she breached that order on April 9 by parking outside her victim's mother's house and saying her daughter was “not an angel” and had many relationships with men.

In a statement, Ifall's victim said she was too "fearful" to leave her house, “believes she might injure me” and feels like her life is in danger.

She was unable to sleep because of the “immense stress”, and too afraid to take public transport or go out alone.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Ifall, aged 29, has six previous convictions for 11 offences, including relevant ones for threatening behaviour and harassment.

Damian Walsh, mitigating, said she was last in trouble eight years ago, accepted the facts of the case, and has been waiting for nearly 12 months to be sentenced.

Her 12-year relationship ended when her partner began an affair with her victim, he said, and the stalking began when “her worst nightmares were confirmed” and she became fixated.

He said she is “very much on her own” with no family support, and described her as “vulnerable” and in poor mental health.

“She can't recognise the person who has been described in court today,” Mr Walsh added.

Ifall, of Capron Close, admitted stalking and breaching the protection order at previous hearings.