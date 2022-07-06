Following a report of a fire on Northall Avenue in Bulwell, on Sunday, July 3, officers quickly attended alongside colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to find a gas station box had been set alight.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 8.30am and 8.55am.

Enquiries are now ongoing to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a suspected arson in Bulwell

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully there was little damage caused as a result of the incident and the fire service were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

“I would now like to appeal for the public’s help in helping us identify the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquires.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around that time to get in touch with us as any information, no matter how small, may greatly help with our investigation.”