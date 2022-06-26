Aaron Westcarr, 31, of Haswell Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to stealing beauty products, to a value unknown, from Wilko on Main Street on May 25.

He further pleaded guilty to stealing items to the value of £20 from Poundland on Main Street on May 26, and to stealing beauty products to the value of £150 from Boots on Commercial Street on June 1.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Westcarr was handed a two-week prison sentence, suspended for nine months, and ordered to pay £170 compensation, plus £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge, and participate in a drug rehabilitation programme.

Two other Dispatch district men have also been up before Nottingham magistrates.

Lee Dawson, 31, of Dyce Close, was found guilty of driving while disqualified when stopped on Church Street in Old Basford on April 8, 2021 and handed six penalty points, fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.