Bulwell thief only ended up with milk off doorstep after string of failed thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Parker was captured on CCTV on Birling Close, Snape Wood, as he interfered with three vehicles on one driveway before trying to enter through the back door, at around 4am on May 1.

Prosecutor Sinjin Bulbring said Parker moved on and tried to get into a fourth vehicle before stealing two bottles of milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three weeks earlier, he stole £40 of cleaning products from Poundland, in Bulwell, and when he was confronted by a staff member, said: “What are you looking at?”

Nottingham Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was on police bail for the attempted thefts when he stole a BMX bike from an address on Welton Gardens, Bulwell, during the early hours of June 6.

After he was identified through a linked investigation by his DNA, he told police he had been forced to steal the bike due to a drugs debt.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has three previous convictions for nine offences, including assault from 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He received a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months, for thefts and a robbery, in February this year.

Those offences date back to 2021, when he was taking push bikes from young boys and stealing from parked cars.

The new offences put him in breach of the suspended sentence, which must be activated unless it is unjust to do so, Mr Bulbring added.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Parker breached his bail conditions after being tagged to an address with no energy supply or food and moving back with his family. He has been in custody since early August

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He had issues with cocaine and the person who supplied to him said, “If you dont pay this debt off I know where your family live”.

“But it doesn't meet the definition of duress as there were other options open to him.”

He said Parker’s health has improved and his drug problems have abated since he has been in custody and he now plans to work in construction.