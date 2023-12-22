Bulwell woman gets suspended sentence for heroin and cocaine possession

A Bulwell woman has been jailed, along with two drug dealers, after police seized cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £100,000 during a series of early-morning raids.

Police discovered large amounts of class A drugs stashed inside a safe at the home of 41-year-old Natalie McCann on Severn Street.

Experts say the cocaine found alone would have fetched up to £80,000 when dealt on the streets.

Officers executed simultaneous warrants at addresses in Severn Street, Grafton Court, Radford, and Eltham Close, Aspley, on July 6, following a detailed investigation into the supply of drugs and criminal gangs.

Police raided Natalie McCann's Bulwell home and seized class A drugs. Photo: Notitnghamshire Police

They discovered large amounts of class A drugs as well as cash, multiple mobile phones and other drug dealing equipment during searches of the properties.

Anton Sylvester was found with pockets-full of cash at Eltham Close.

The investigation found Sylvester used taxis to make frequent visits to the other two addresses and met up frequently with his accomplices.

A key found at Eltham Court unlocked the front door of the property in Severn Street.

When officers simultaneously forced open the doors at Grafton Court, they were confronted by Leon Wilson who was leaving the property and appeared to be in a hurry.

When they searched his rucksack, officers found large amounts of class A drugs and drug dealing equipment.

Further cocaine and heroin was found inside the house and experts say the total street value of drugs found in the Grafton Court raid to be up to £9,800.

Sylvester, aged 36, of Eltham Close, was jailed for a total of 10 years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 18.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Wilson, aged 24, of Bowood Crescent, Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

McCann, was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Detective Sergeant Chris Mavers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Criminals like Sylvester, Wilson and McCann bring misery to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.