Bulwell woman 'living in constant fear' after being robbed by fake council worker conman

Dean Marriott, 53, stole from the woman after tricking his way into her home by pretending to be a council worker

A statement from the victim was read out in Nottingham Crown Court when Marriott appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty to burglary.

In the statement, the woman said the incident had contributed to her suffering multiple seizures because of the stress.

Dean Marriott pretended to be a council worker to trick his way into the victim's house

She added: "I have always felt safe in my home but I’m now fearful of being alone and am always looking over my shoulder.

"I'm terrified that this man will come back again and I live in constant fear in my own home because of what happened.

"I now question my own judgement and I’m now hesitant to answer my front door."

The incident took place on January 21 when Marriott convinced the woman to let him inside her house after claiming he was there to check on a gas leak.

He attempted to maintain the elaborate ruse by pretending to scan different areas within the building using a special ‘remote control’.

He then distracted the woman and made off with her phone and handbag when her back was turned.

Marriott, of Wilkins Gardens, Clifton, was chased by officers when he returned to the house five hours after the robbery.

He was seen carrying a plastic bag containing the stolen iPhone 12, which he claimed someone had ‘told me to bring back because it's all over Facebook’.

After then fleeing from the scene, officers were able to identify Marriott as a suspect soon after, when CCTV filmed outside the house in Bulwell showed him looking through the kitchen window minutes before the distraction burglary.

The footage then also showed him running from the house with a handbag and phone shortly afterwards.

After being arrested and charged with the offence, Marriott appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 29, where he pleaded guilty to burglary.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 29.

Judge Steven Coupland said: "It would've been obvious to you that this house had a high chance of having someone vulnerable inside.

"You had multiple chances to back away and not go through with what you had planned but sadly you chose not to."

Marriott was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison.

He was also made subject of a restraining order.

Detective Constable Demi Robertson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Marriott deceived his way into a vulnerable woman's home under false pretences before stealing her belongings the second her back was turned.

"His actions that day were completely unacceptable and have quite rightly seen him punished with a custodial sentence.

“Stamping out burglaries from our communities is one of our key priorities as a force.

"Burglary is a hugely emotive and intrusive crime that can leave an indelible mark on people.

"Nobody should ever feel unsafe within the walls of their own home.