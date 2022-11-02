Bulwell woman’s 'friendly' dog 'tore chunks' from child’s face and scalp

Sharon Hay told the child’s father her boxer border collie cross was friendly and invited the youngster to cuddle him, Nottingham Magistrates Court was told.

When the child wrapped their arm around the dog’s neck it grabbed the left side of the victim’s face and pulled them to the ground, before ‘latching on on to left side of their head’.

The child’s father tried to prise the dog’s jaw open and punched it several times in desperation while shouting for help.

When the dog released the child it went for the father’s throat. He grabbed it by the scruff of its neck and hurled it away.

District judge Grace Leong described the injuries as ‘extremely gory’ and refused to show the pictures because they would distress those in court.

The victim needed skin grafts for the wounds to their head and cheek.

Hay admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, but claimed she was holding a lead which snapped when the pet attacked on May 7.

A special hearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court found Hay failed to put safety and control measures in place after admitting it ‘didn't get on with some other dogs’.

“I was trying to do everything I could to help,” she said. “I was powerless. I had the child in my arms. I had blood all over my jacket and my top.”

The judge ruled the dog wasn’t on a lead and Hay didn’t intervene ‘because the dog was behaving in such an aggressive way’ in a ‘fast-moving, shocking and frightening’ incident.

Hay described the dog as ‘loving and playful at home’ and had the dog put down because 'I cannot risk him hurting another child.’

She said she was 'absolutely devastated' for the family and ‘couldn't contemplate having another dog’.

On Tuesday, Hay, 52, of Deptford Crescent, Bulwell, received ten months, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £3,000 compensation.