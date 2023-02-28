Bulwell woman’s sex abuse of boy uncovered by FBI when partner uploaded video

Lyndsay Mobey was identified by a tattoo on her wrist when police arrested her, and her partner Christopher Binch, on March 12, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Steven Taylor, prosecuting, said Binch told police: “I hold my hands up to it. It's not me, it's cocaine. I know it's bad – there is no excuse. It has been going on for two years."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He directed officers to some cocaine hidden in the microwave, but later tried to row back on the admissions.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard Binch was the “driving force” behind the abuse which he uploaded to the KIK platform. The FBI investigation recorded him discussing the use of sleeping pills to drug children, before potentially sexually abusing them, with other chatroom users.

Analysis of his phone revealed he had 128 category A indecent images of children, 117 category B, and 102 category C images, along with 35 extreme pornographic images. Some of the videos showed children aged as young as two and three being raped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobey, aged 34, of Downing Street, Bulwell, admitted sexual assault, in November, last year, two days before her trial.

Binch, 36, of Eltham Drive, Nottingham, admitted possession of cocaine and making and distributing indecent images.

Binch’s barrister said he hopes to address the root causes of his offending while in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca Coleman, for Mobey, said the offence was not ‘motivated by her own sexual gratification but rather at the behest of Binch.’

Ms Coleman said Mobey has an “extremely low level of intellectual functioning and learning difficulties”’ and did not want to refuse Binch’s request.

She said: “She fully understands the consequences of those actions now,” adding Mobey is “utterly heartbroken” and “now lives a very lonely and isolated life”.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Watson told Binch: “You blamed lockdown and substance abuse. I reject this out of hand. This was borne out of your own sexual interest in children.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Binch jailed for eight years and one month.