15-year-old burglary spate suspect arrested after van pulled over in Bulwell
A 15-year-old boy, suspected of being involved in a spate of burglaries, has been arrested in Bulwell.
Police investigating five recent raids in the Stockhill and Aspley areas tracked a van to the Blenheim Industrial Estate on Wednesday, February 23.
After following the van for a brief period, it was brought to a stop shortly before 6pm.
The teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop for police. He remains in police custody but it is not clear of he was at the wheel of the van
Detective Sergeant James Bond, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a good bit of team-work between control room staff and officers, and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.
“Burglary offences can have a long-lasting consequences for victims and we are always thoroughly investigated by officers.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 585 of February 23.