15-year-old burglary spate suspect arrested after van pulled over in Bulwell

Police investigating five recent raids in the Stockhill and Aspley areas tracked a van to the Blenheim Industrial Estate on Wednesday, February 23.

After following the van for a brief period, it was brought to a stop shortly before 6pm.

The teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop for police. He remains in police custody but it is not clear of he was at the wheel of the van

The van was pulled over at the Blenheim Industrial Estate in Bulwell

Detective Sergeant James Bond, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a good bit of team-work between control room staff and officers, and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.

“Burglary offences can have a long-lasting consequences for victims and we are always thoroughly investigated by officers.”