‘Busy’ Bulwell dealer caught with cannabis while running from stolen car

A "busy" Bulwell drug dealer who was caught with a satchel of cannabis while running from a stolen car has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Police lost sight of the Ford Fiesta on Peveril Street after it sped over a roundabout in Hucknall, but spotted William Davidson running away from it shortly afterwards, on Chaworth Close, Linby, on October 4, 2021.

Prosecutor Almas Ben-Aribia said he was detained after a short pursuit with a white satchel containing 29 deal bags of cannabis with a potential street value of £300.

A mobile phone in his pocket contained incoming messages advertising the sale of cannabis.

Nottingham Crown Court.

A second phone, found in the satchel, contained messages about the supply of cannabis which an expert said was “evidence of a busy street dealer.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard the driver of the car, which was stolen from Chilwell days earlier and fitted with false plates, was dealt with separately for handling stolen goods.

Davidson claimed the cannabis was for his own personal use despite the number of individual bags and said he only paid £120 for them.

Ms Ben-Aribia said he has previous convictions, but none of them relate to drugs, and he is currently serving a suspended sentence.

The court heard Davidson suffers from mental health difficulties and was unable to recall any of the history of the case.

He maintained the drugs were his and claimed he was a heavy cannabis user at the time.

Davidson, aged 25, of St Alban’s Road, Bulwell, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, at a previous hearing.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Watson told him: “I am not sending you to prison today. But if you don’t comply with the order I am setting up - or if you commit further offences - you will be sent to prison.”

He said the sentence could be suspended because so much time has passed the offence and Davidson has made “some efforts to improve his position.”

A “large amount” of the order will help him with education and employment, the judge told him.