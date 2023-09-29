Cannabis dealer caught in Bulwell ‘really regrets’ getting involved in crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer on mobile patrol saw Andre Handley-Smith drive his Audi A6 out of the Headstock Club car park and decided to pull him over on Paddock Close, at 11.45pm, on July 31, 2021.

Prosecutor Dominic Bardill said Handley-Smith admitted having a small amount of cannabis in his sock after the officer smelled it.

The officer was prepared to caution him, but the 38-year-old told him he was driving on a provisional licence.

He gave a negative drug swipe while sitting in the back of the police car.

Two more officers arrived to search the Audi and they found “a much larger quantity of cannabis that was not consistent with personal use.”

Handley-Smith claimed he bought it in bulk for himself for £200, but analysis of his phone indicated he was selling it and more cannabis was found at his home.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has no relevant previous convictions.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said: “He really regrets getting involved in this. He works very hard. He was furloughed at the time.”

He used cannabis to medicate himself after a long term relationship ended and he has suffered issues with his mental and physical health, Mr Brewin added.

Handley-Smith, of Melrose Street, Nottingham, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, at Nottingham magistrates’ court.