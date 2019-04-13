Car abandoned after police chase in Bulwell found with baby cannabis plants inside

A car which was abandoned after a police chase in Bulwell was found to have three baby cannabis plants inside.

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police pursued the Audi A1 after it was seen going through a red light at 60 to 70mph on Hucknall Lane.

The car

The car failed to stop and was found abandoned on Catherine Close, Bulwell.

After police discovered that the car smelt a "bit funky" the car was searched.

A police spokesman said: "A search of the car found 3 baby cannabis plants and more latex gloves than the QMC has. Vehicle seized."