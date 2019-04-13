Car abandoned after police chase in Bulwell found with baby cannabis plants inside

A car which was abandoned after a police chase in Bulwell was found to have three baby cannabis plants inside.
Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police pursued the Audi A1 after it was seen going through a red light at 60 to 70mph on Hucknall Lane.
The car failed to stop and was found abandoned on Catherine Close, Bulwell.
After police discovered that the car smelt a "bit funky" the car was searched.
A police spokesman said: "A search of the car found 3 baby cannabis plants and more latex gloves than the QMC has. Vehicle seized."