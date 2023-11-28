CCTV appeal after offenders try to rip mobile phones from Nottingham shop display

Three brazen offenders tried to rip mobile phones from a Nottinghamshire shop display before being scared off by staff.

They caused damage to display units and to a phone as they pulled stands and furniture over during the incident, which happened inside the KRCS store, in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

Officers investigating the attempted theft have now released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for the disorder which happened at around 4pm on Friday, October 20.

Police want to speak to these people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

It’s believed the offenders, who were wearing dark clothing, ran off towards Glasshouse Street.

PCSO Beverley Lamb, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “To assist us with our inquiries, we are urging anyone who recognises any of the people pictured to please get in touch with us as soon as possible as we believe they may have information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If you know who any of them are, or are one of those pictured, we would ask you to get in contact as soon as possible.”