CCTV snap released after Bulwell householder comes face-to-face with would-be burglar
Police investigating an attempted burglary, during which a Bulwell householder was confronted by a would-be raider, have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
A homeowner in Hazel Stree was alerted to the break-in after her dog started barking in the early hours.
When she investigated, the victim was confronted by a figure dressed in black stood in her living room.
She shouted at the man who then climbed out of the window and fled empty-handed at around 4.15am on August 6.
Officers investigating the incident believe a suspect entered and exited the property through a window three times before he was disturbed.
Police Constable Imran Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and we are determined to track down the individual responsible as quickly as possible.
“We are absolutely committed to ensuring the person responsible for this break-in is brought to justice.
“As part of our investigation, we are now in a position to release these images of a person who we think could help us get to the bottom of what happened.
“It is important anyone who recognises the person, anyone who has any other relevant information, or anyone who has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 311 of 6 August 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.