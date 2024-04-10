‘Confused’ Bulwell man told teenager he wasn’t a thief while robbing him with a knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Goodman said, "I don't have a clue where I am," when he stopped the 17-year-old boy from crossing Toton Lane, in Stapleford, on October 30, 2022.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said Goodman's behaviour became increasingly bizarre as he declared he was from Bulwell and asked: "What have you got for me?"

He became “agitated and aggressive” and showered the boy with spittle while calling him names, before saying: “If you don’t reset the phone I am going to stab you.”

Goodman lifted up his coat to show a black-handled knife tucked into his waistband.

“His victim was shocked and scared and thought the defendant would use it if he didn't do what he was told,” said Mr Welshman.

Goodman made off with the boy’s bike, his iPhone, a pair of £250 air pods, the contents of his wallet and a hip flask.

The boy ran home and used his dad’s phone to call 999. Goodman was later picked out of an identification parade.

In a statement his victim said the ordeal left him shaken up and too nervous to travel his part-time job alone.

He suffered from sleeplessness and found himself constantly thinking about what could have happened. The experience may also have triggered underlying mental health issues.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Goodman, who is now 25, has one previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in Hucknall, from November 2017.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said: “He was shocked by what he did and has referred himself to the Wellbeing hub in Nottingham.”

A psychiatrist said potential mental health issues made Goodman “prone to impulsivity and lack appropriate judgement” and it is likely he suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Goodman, formerly of Minerva Street, Bulwell, and now of Berridge Road Central, Nottingham, admitted robbery when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.