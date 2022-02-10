It comes after a police officer was hit with a gate while chasing a suspect who had been stopped on suspicion of drink-driving in Victoria Gardens in Watnall, in the early hours of 7 February.

Andrew Nally, of Victoria Gardens, Watnall, will appear before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on February 24.

The 44-year-old was charged with obstructing an emergency worker, resisting arrest and drink-driving in connection with the incident.

A police officer was injured by a swinging gate while chasing a drunk-driver

Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An officer did unfortunately sustain minor injuries from this incident, following a short chase.

“The force has a zero-tolerance approach to drink-driving and we will continue to stop any motorist we suspect of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.