Cop punched in face when tackling early-morning street fight in Hucknall town centre

Officers were called to South Street in the town at around 1.20am on Sunday morning (November 7) after receiving multiple reports of a fight taking place between a group of men and women.

As officers turned up at the scene the group then ran off.

But one officer was punched in the face as he attempted to detain a suspect but thankfully was not seriously hurt during the assault.

Officers were called to South Street in Hucknall amid reports of a fight between groups of men and women (Google)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has now been bailed with conditions.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers attended the scene after receiving multiple reports of a fight taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 7).

“Police officers put their safety at risk every day to keep the public safe and getting assaulted will never be tolerated and always be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“As we have repeatedly shown we will take swift and robust action against anyone who commits offences of this nature and decided to assault one of our officers.