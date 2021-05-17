Council crackdown on Nottingham car tax dodgers

The council took on devolved powers in 2014 enabling it to make further use of its existing vehicle pound facilities and enforcement operations by removing untaxed vehicles from the streets.

The authority enforces more than 1,100 untaxed vehicles each year by either clamping them or towing them away.

The week of action will see officers from the council’s parking regulation and compliance team working alongside DVLA officers, who will be on the road in vehicles specially equipped with automatic number plate recognition cameras.

The cameras can rapidly check the registration details of any vehicle against DVLA’s records, to find out if it is being used on the road without the correct tax.

The teams will be able to take immediate action by clamping or impounding any untaxed vehicles.

The release fee at the roadside or from the vehicle pound within 24 hours of enforcement action is £100.

When the vehicle has been impounded and more than 24 hours have elapsed since enforcement action, the release fee is £200 plus storage of £21 per day.

Coun Rosemary Healy, portfolio holder for transport, said: “This week of action with the DVLA gives a very clear warning of the action that will be taken on untaxed vehicles.

“Untaxed vehicles can often be unroadworthy, in a state of disrepair, without a valid MOT and sometimes be uninsured.

"They can cause a nuisance and bring down the quality of our local environment.

“The aim of our week of action is to reduce the unlawful use of untaxed vehicles as well as improving the quality of life of those living in the communities we serve.”Elaine Rees, the DVLA’s enforcement spokesperson, added: “By law, all vehicles must be taxed or declared SORN, and the vast majority of vehicles are taxed correctly.