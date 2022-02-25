Hucknall secures £28,500 funding for new CCTV
Ashfield Community Safety Partnership has been successful in securing £28,500 from the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office to help fund seven CCTV cameras across Hucknall.
The money will be spent on upgrading five cameras at key locations in Market Place, Baker Street, Wilko’s Car Park, Watnall Road and the Arc Cinema, and installing two new ultra-definition rapid deployable cameras in Titchfield Park.
Ashfield has a shared CCTV arrangements in place, which sees the council’s public space CCTV cameras being monitored from Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters at Sherwood Lodge in Nottingham.
The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day by trained operatives who review surveillance footage which is used to respond to incidents, support investigations and identify perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.
These cameras will provide added reassurance to communities and is just one of many measures the council is undertaking to make Hucknall’s streets safer.
Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety, said: “It’s fantastic that these CCTV cameras are being updated.
"The fact that they are capturing high- definition images will help make residents feel safer and deter potential criminals.
“The CCTV cameras, combined with the other projects, should reassure residents that Hucknall is a safe place to visit, work and live.”