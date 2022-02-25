The money will be spent on upgrading five cameras at key locations in Market Place, Baker Street, Wilko’s Car Park, Watnall Road and the Arc Cinema, and installing two new ultra-definition rapid deployable cameras in Titchfield Park.

Ashfield has a shared CCTV arrangements in place, which sees the council’s public space CCTV cameras being monitored from Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters at Sherwood Lodge in Nottingham.

The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day by trained operatives who review surveillance footage which is used to respond to incidents, support investigations and identify perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.

Two new cameras will be installed in Titchfield Park as part of £28,500 investment in CCTV in Hucknall

These cameras will provide added reassurance to communities and is just one of many measures the council is undertaking to make Hucknall’s streets safer.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety, said: “It’s fantastic that these CCTV cameras are being updated.

"The fact that they are capturing high- definition images will help make residents feel safer and deter potential criminals.