A grieving man who lunged at police officers and missed when they tried to arrest him in Hucknall has been handed an £885 court bill.

Police were called when Carl Harrison turned up drunk at his sister's address on Boatswain Drive, and started banging on the front door, on October 15, said prosecutor Nicole Baughan.

He refused to leave and, as he was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct, he lunged at one officer and tried to headbutt him.

He missed and then tried to knee the officer twice: once outside and once inside the police vehicle.

The court heard he has 17 previous convictions for 129 offences and has stayed out of trouble since 2014, when he was convicted of breaching a restraining order.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "He wants to apologise to the officers. On the night of the incident their mum had passed away.

"He found out through a cousin that she was having end of life care.

"His sister didn't tell him and he drank alcohol. He got himself into a bit of a state and went to her address to confront his sister."

Mr Madahar said Harrison made no physical contact and caused no injuries, adding: “He was apprehended fairly quickly.”

He described the mechanic as “a hard-working member of the community,” and said: “I am sure you won't see him again.”

Harrison, aged 52, of Aaron Close, Nottingham, admitted common assault of an emergency worker and drunken disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday