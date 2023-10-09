Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three dogs were off their leads in Snape Wood Nature Reserve in Bulwell when they spotted another dog on a walk with its owner.

At that point the animals – two Staffordshire cross breeds and an XL Bully – set upon the cocker spaniel, with the smaller dog being left with catastrophic injuries as a result.

Shortly after the incident on March 3, the injured dog had to be put to sleep.

Each of the dogs must now wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead at all times when outside. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

An extensive investigation was launched by the police in the aftermath of the attack, with officers attending an engagement event organised by the Snape Wood community, as part of this.

After carrying out a number of inquiries, the Bulwell Neighbourhood Policing team identified a suspect and executed a warrant in the area, which led to all three dogs involved in the incident being seized.

The owner of the dogs, Leon Wilks, 42, was subsequently charged with three counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Wilks, of Dyce Close, Bulwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 15, where a contingent destruction order was imposed on each of the dogs.

As part of the order, the dogs are now each required to wear a muzzle when outside and must be kept on a lead held by someone aged 16 or over whenever they’re taken for walks.

Any of the dogs seen to be breaching this order have been ordered by the court to be seized and put down.

In addition to this, Wilks was also made to pay a total of £900 in compensation and fines.

PC Conor Bullivant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a deeply distressing incident that left a dog with horrible injuries and resulted in its owners having to make the difficult decision to put their beloved pet to sleep to end its suffering.