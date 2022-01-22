Court reports: a round-up of the latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases, from assault to drink driving

Mitchell Blacker, 29, of Radley Square, Bulwell, admitted driving when the level of cannabis in his blood exceeded the specified limit, without insurance or a licence, on March 26. On December 22 he was fined £140 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 13 months.

Bupinder Buctkaur, 70, of Derby Road, Chaddesden, admitted driving with 146 mlgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mlgs, and without a licence, in Bulwell, on July 27. On December 22 he was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 18 months.

William Davidson, 23, of St Albans Road, Bulwell, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on May 20, and breaching a community order. On December 24 he received 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed with six points.

Jade Boyington, 37, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and failing to provide a breath specimen, on June 13, last year. On January 4 she was fined £180, a £34 surcharge, costs of £150 and £100 compensation. His driving licence was endorsed with ten points.

William Kumalonje, 33, of Albert Street, Hucknall, denied three counts of assault on October 10, 2020, but was convicted after a trial. On January 4 he received a five month sentence suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days and 240 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £300.