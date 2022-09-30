Dangerous driver took ‘unbelievable risks’ speeding through Hucknall town centre

Raheem Rahman was driving in a white Audi A3 near the Griffin's Head pub, Papplewick, when officers, who were en route to an incident in Bestwood, came up behind him at 12.40am, on July 22.

"The officers reached speeds of 100mph but nevertheless were struggling to keep up with the Audi," said prosecutor David Allan.

Rahman ignored their flashing lights, travelled on the wrong side of the road, failed to indicate when turning and was clocked at 80mph as he drove through Hucknall.

Nottingham Crown Court.

"The car lifted off the ground because of the speed it was going," said Mr Allan.

Armed response units joined the pursuit but when Rahman crossed red traffic lights, he hit another car and caused it to strike the dog-handling unit.

The driver, a train conductor coming home from work, had to climb out through the window because his doors wouldn't open and was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Rahman abandoned his car and an 'extensive search' with police dogs was conducted for 15 minutes before he gave himself up after hiding in undergrowth.

One experienced officer said: "This is by far the most dangerous driving I have seen. The risks that I have seen taken were unbelievable."

Rahman, 22, of Rolleston Drive, Arnold, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on August 25.

The offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed for possession of cannabis at Leicester Magistrates Court, in May. And he was fined for careless driving in September last year.

Mark Moore, mitigating, said: "Watching (the CCTV) again enables him to understand the folly and stupidity of his actions on that day."

Rahman was thrown out of his family home, his relationship ended and he lost his well-paid job as a carer as a result of an allegation that came to nothing, he said.

He had been sleeping in his vehicle and felt suicidal at the time, the court heard.