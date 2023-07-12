Date set for sentencing of Hucknall man who violently attacked a woman

Matthew Smith, aged 37, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he previously denied the charges, but changed his plea on the day of a trial.

Gareth Gimson, prosecuting, said Smith attacked the woman in Cotgrave on July 17, 2022.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Ordering a pre-sentence report from the probation service, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: “His antecedent history is unfortunate to say the least.”