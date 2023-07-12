News you can trust since 1904
Date set for sentencing of Hucknall man who violently attacked a woman

A date has been set for the sentencing of a Hucknall man who violently attacked a woman.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

Matthew Smith, aged 37, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he previously denied the charges, but changed his plea on the day of a trial.

Gareth Gimson, prosecuting, said Smith attacked the woman in Cotgrave on July 17, 2022.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Ordering a pre-sentence report from the probation service, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: “His antecedent history is unfortunate to say the least.”

Smith was bailed to return to court for sentence on August 31.