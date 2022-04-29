Dispatch district man among trio charged with murder of Nottingham man

Father-of-two Ricardo Cotteral, 33, was attacked in Broad Street, in Nottingham city centre, shortly before 2am on Sunday, April 24 and died a short time later.

Wade Smith, 36, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley, has been charged with murder.

Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe, and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham have also been charged with murder.

Three men have been charged with Ricardo Cotteral's murder

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This has been a very fast-moving investigation and I am pleased we have now been able to bring charges against three suspects.

“Detectives are continuing to work around the clock to review all available evidence and our thoughts remain with Ricardo’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 55 of 24 April 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.