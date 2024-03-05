Disqualified Hucknall driver scooted into passenger seat when cops found him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were following an electric motorbike which was being ridden dangerously on Storth Avenue, when they spotted Shane Henson sitting in the passenger seat of a white Ford Focus, on January 17.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy told magistrates Henson received a two-year driving ban in July 2022 and he claimed he was the passenger.

But when officers checked CCTV and saw no-one had got out they assumed he changed seats.

The court heard Henson was caught driving while disqualified on New Year's Day and he received a 12-month community order and a year-long driving ban on February 22.

He was on bail for that offence when he committed this one.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said there was no suggestion of any bad driving.

"This isn't a question of driving immediately after he was disqualified," he said. "He appears to have promised his girlfriend they would go away for the day so he stupidly borrowed this vehicle from a friend.

"This is his second offence for driving while disqualified.

"Clearly if anyone can benefit from the thinking skills course it's this defendant."

Henson, aged 30, of Thorn Grove, Hucknall, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday, March 5.

He received a new 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days to run alongside his current one. His licence will be endorsed with six points when he gets it back next year.