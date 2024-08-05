Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a knife-point robbery in Hucknall.

The incident happened in Orchard Street just before 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The victim, in his 20s, was walking home when he was stopped by a man asking for the time.

He has then demanded cash.

When the victim has refused, the suspect has revealed a knife tucked into his waistband and wrapped his hand around the handle.

Fearing for his safety, the victim has handed over £20 from his wallet.

The suspect has then demanded more money and asked for the victim to hand over his rucksack.

He has refused and the suspect has then fled the scene.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to trace who could help them further their investigation.

They are calling on the public’s help to identify the man.

Investigating officer Ebony Pearson said: “We are treating this incident extremely seriously.

She added: “This behaviour has no place on the streets of Hucknall and we are determined to ensure this offender is brought to justice.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man that could us with our inquiries.

“Do you know the man in the image? Are you the man in the image? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about this can call 101 quoting incident number 0443 of the 17th July 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.