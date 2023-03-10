Dog-walker forced to jump in bushes near Hucknall to avoid teenagers on off-road bikes
A woman was verbally abused after being forced to jump into bushes to avoid teenagers on a pair of off-road bikes near Hucknall.
The woman said she was walking her dog on a footpath in woodland off Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, when the incident happened on Monday, March 6, at about 5.20pm.
She was forced to jump into bushes to avoid being hit by the motorcyclists and was verbally abused.
She said there were four males, aged 16-18, riding two bikes. The quartet were wearing black masks with only the eyes visible.
It is one of a number of incidents reported to police in Ashfield over recent days.
Four or five teenagers, all wearing dark clothing, were seen climbing on the flat roof of the Peacocks store on High Street, Hucknall, on Thursday, March 2, at about 3.40pm.
A drainpipe was damaged by a small fire set at the rear of Lloyds Pharmacy on Farleys Lane, Hucknall, between 5pm on March 2 and 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 7.
Two large stones were thrown at a property on Broxtowe Drive, Hucknall, damaging a patio table, on March 2, at about 6pm.
A white Ford Fiesta Titanium was stolen from Larch Close, Hucknall, between 6pm on March 2, and 4.45pm the following day.
A fire extinguisher was thrown, possibly from the roof, through a window of the Royal Mail Delivery Office on High Street, Hucknall, between 3.30pm on Friday, March 3, and 3am the next day.
The rear window of a black Honda Accord car on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, was smashed between 9.45pm on March 3, and 8.35am the following day.
A brown and silver mobility scooter was stolen from outside the Aldi Food store on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on the afternoon of March 6.
A group of youngsters were also reported on the roof of the post office, on High Street, Hucknall, on March 6, at about 4.15pm. Earlier, youths had been kicking a football at the windows of the post office.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “If you have any information relating to the criminal activity – e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know who the persons responsible are? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help? – please contact our Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected] or on 101.”