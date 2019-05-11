Dog walker intimidated by group of youths in Bulwell

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a dog walker was approached by a group of five youths whilst sat on a bench in Bulwell.

The incident happened at about 2pm on Sunday 28 April 2019 at Bulwell Hall Park.

One member of the group allegedly demanded money and threatened the victim with a stick, before the dog then scared off the group. No money was stolen.

The all-male group are described as:

- White, slim build, approximately 16 years old, short brown hair, wearing dark clothing. He was riding a dark coloured bike. He was quite pale skinned.

- White, slim build, approximately 16 years old, short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket. He was riding a bike. This male was also pale skinned.

- Mixed race, slim build, approximately 13 years old, approximately 5ft 3ins tall. He was wearing some sort of orange balaclava with a hoody over the top. He was carrying a large stick.

- White, slim build, approximately 16 years old, 5ft 5ins tall. He was wearing a black balaclava. He was riding a dark coloured bike.

- White, slim build, approximately 15-16 years old, 5ft 5ins tall. He was a pale in complexion.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who recognises the descriptions is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 425 of April 25, 2019. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.