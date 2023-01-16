Dozens of people arrested in crackdown on drink and drug-driving in Nottinghamshire

The annual crackdown in the run-up to Christmas and New Year formed formed part of the force’s A Deadly Mix campaign, reminding drivers of the potential consequences of driving while under the influence.

In total, 233 arrests were recorded – 133 on suspicion of drink-driving, 77 on suspicion of drug-driving and 23 on suspicion of failing to provide a sample for analysis – two more than the same period in 2021.

Advertisement

Inspector John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While the results demonstrate a successful policing operation, it is disappointing this many drivers chose to endanger innocent lives over the festive period.

The ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign reminded drivers of the potential consequences of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“The decision to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs takes just a split second, but the consequences could last a lifetime.

“We have first-hand experience of having to deliver the devastating news to the families of those involved in fatal collisions that their loved ones have died.

Advertisement

“We would not wish this on anyone which is why we work hard throughout the year to tackle these crimes.

“As in previous years, I would like to thank those members of the public who called us to report a drink-driver. Our enforcement efforts will of course continue all year round and intelligence from the public is invaluable in keeping our roads safe.”

Advertisement

As part of the campaign, more than 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats educating road users on the consequences of drink-driving were distributed to pubs across Nottinghamshire, with similar messaging running on the back of buses as part of an advertising campaign.

Advertisement

The force also held a series of roadshows, where officers engaged with the public and highlighted the dangers of getting behind the wheel when over the drink-drive limit.

A social media campaign also ran throughout December, backed by Mansfield Woodhouse mum Clair Osborne, who lost her husband in a collision caused by a drink-driver in 2021.

Advertisement

Insp Lees said: “This year, we have placed a greater emphasis on encouraging those planning a night out to think about how they’re getting home and I’d like to thank Clair for the part she has played in sharing this very important message.”