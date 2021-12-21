Driver who led police on chase through Hucknall and Bulwell wept as he was jailed for 96th offence

Martin McDonagh was recognised by a police officer as he overtook a double decker bus in a Vauxhall Vivaro at speed, on St Albans Road, Bulwell, at 9am, on September 3.

Prosecutor Luc Chignell described how McDonagh posed a "great risk to other vehicles" by ignoring give way signs, driving the wrong way down a one-way road and causing oncoming cars to swerve.

Officers called off the pursuit when they reached Annesley Road in Hucknall, but found the van, which McDonagh was not accused of stealing, abandoned nearby.

He was arrested on a bus, shortly afterwards, and denied being the driver.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 95 offences, and was jailed for dangerous driving in 1995 and 2019. He has never held a driving licence and was fined for driving while disqualified in the magistrates court "days before" the current offence.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said that when he first read the pre-sentence report, he "put his head in his hands" because he "couldn't see any light in the tunnel which he is heading down."

But he said McDonagh was determined not to re-offend so he can care for his poorly wife and repair his relationship with his daughter.

He has been in custody for the equivalent of a seven-month sentence.

McDonagh, 48, of Hucknall Road, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

During sentencing he wept as Judge Stuart Rafferty told him: “Your driving was appalling – it could easily have resulted in death or serious injury.

“Something has got to stop you. I don’t believe that the probation service will. You have got to decide to stop committing offences.

“Until you can stop behaving impetuously like a child, these things will keep happening. If you want a relationship with your daughter and want to look after your wife – why keep committing offences?

“You’re getting a bit long in the tooth for this sort of thing.”

McDonagh received a 12-month sentence and was banned from driving for two years.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​