Police also later found a gun at his home.

Jamie Hannis, 23, was arrested and searched after officers stopped a car suspected as being linked to drug supply on Blenheim Lane in Bulwell.

A carrier bag containing deal bags of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle along with wraps of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

Jamie Hannis been jailed for more than six years

He was also found to have hidden two burner phones and a wrap of drugs in his underwear following the stop back on August 31, 2021.

When officers searched his home address in Borrowash in Derbyshire, they found a bag which contained a loaded revolver.

They also seized three large rocks of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Hannis went on to plead guilty to charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was jailed for six years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on October 11.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The evidence we uncovered made it clear Hannis was involved in peddling illegal drugs.

"We know the terrible impact this type of criminality has on people’s lives and that’s why we remain committed to keeping the pressure on criminals like Hannis who aim to profit from other people’s misery.

