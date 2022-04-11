Drugs and knives found in car stopped on edge of Dispatch district
A man is due in court after police stopped a car and found knives and drugs in a Nuthall layby.
Officers responded quickly following a report of suspicious exchange taking place in a layby on the A610 near Nuthall, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, April 8.
Police went looking for the vehicles involved and pulled over a black Fiesta a short time later.
The driver was arrested after knives and a quantity of amphetamine were found inside the car.
Daniel Gamble, 39, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, has been charged with three counts of possessing a blade in a public place and possession of a class B drug
He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 13.
Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of officers, we have been able to seize a quantity of class B drugs and potentially dangerous weapons and put a suspect before the courts.”