Officers responded quickly following a report of suspicious exchange taking place in a layby on the A610 near Nuthall, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, April 8.

Police went looking for the vehicles involved and pulled over a black Fiesta a short time later.

The driver was arrested after knives and a quantity of amphetamine were found inside the car.

Daniel Gamble, 39, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, has been charged with three counts of possessing a blade in a public place and possession of a class B drug

He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 13.