Drugs haul seized on edge of Bulwell after plain-clothed officers raid address

The City North Operation Reacher team were watching an address in Belleville Drive between Bulwell and Bestwood that intelligence suggested could have links to drug activity when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

After seeing a suspect ride up to the house on an electric bike and drop off a backpack, they moved in and stopped the rider, while other officers went inside the address.

Despite initially trying to make a run for it, the rider didn’t get far before they were stopped and searched, which led to more than a dozen wraps of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash being discovered.

Drugs and cash were seized in the police raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

During the operation at around 3.20pm on August 10, the suspect, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was also subjected to a roadside drugs wipe, which tested positive for traces of cannabis and cocaine.

While all of this was taking place, Operation Reacher officers, supported by the City North neighbourhood policing team, moved into the address and located a suspect who was wanted on recall to prison.

A search of the property then led to a backpack being found that contained quantities of cannabis, cash and weighing scales, while bags of cannabis edibles and multiple burner style phones were also discovered inside the house.

Police subsequently arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, who was also recalled to prison.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, drug-driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By deploying plain-clothed officers in the manner we did here, our teams were able to move in quickly when they suspected drug activity was taking place and arrest two suspects.

“We were also able to seize quantities of drugs that may have otherwise made their way onto our streets and caused considerable harm.