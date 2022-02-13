Ex-Hucknall gym owner, jailed for role in huge drugs operation, ordered to pay back £300,000 in ill-gotten gains

Last year David Martin, 43, was locked up for nine years following a complex investigation. Two other men, including one from Hucknall, were jailed for a combined eight years.

Operation Venetic was the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of an encrypted global communication service known as EncroChat.

EncroChat devices used by organised crime bosses across Europe for years, allowing them to communicate secretly.

David Martin (inset) is serving nine years for conspiracy to supply drugs. He must now pay back £300,00 in proceeds of crime.

But, following an infiltration of the service by French and Dutch law enforcement, Nottinghamshire Police worked with the National Crime Agency to expose a major drug supply into Nottinghamshire.

It led to the capture of Martin, a highly-placed member of a criminal drug dealing organisation and who played a leading role in arranging for multi-kilo consignments of Class A drugs to be brought to Nottingham from Liverpool.

During the Coronavirus lockdown, he even discussed borrowing an ambulance to transport the drugs and dressing women up as nurses to bypass restrictions.

His role involved negotiating the supply of drugs, arranging cash payments and recruiting couriers, two of whom, Jamie Wilkinson, 45, and Lee Bennett, 31, were also taken down in the investigation.

Wilkinson, formerly of Ash Crescent in Nuthall, was jailed for four-and-a-half years. Bennett, formerly of Kenbrook Road, in Hucknall, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Martin sent them to Liverpool to collect the drugs and make payments on his behalf. On one single journey, 5kg of cocaine and 2kg of heroin to the value of £300,000 was brought into Nottinghamshire.

The investigation found Martin operated through EncroChat using a nickname of Steelwhale to arrange the purchase of controlled drugs between March 31 and June 8 2020.

Searches of their home addresses and Martin’s Ultimate Gym in Hucknall were later executed, resulting in Martin's arrest.

The men pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

During a Proceeds of Crime Act application last week at Nottingham Crown Court, Martin, formerly of Third Avenue, Rainworth, was ordered to repay £300,000 – an agreed sum to which he benefitted from his criminal activity.

Detective Sergeant Emma Pollard, of Nottinghamshire Police, led the investigation. She said: "I'm delighted with this successful confiscation order and that such a significant sum has been taken out of criminal hands.

“The amount confiscated is considerable and will stay with Martin for the rest of his life until it is paid off.

“We are really proud to be one of the first forces in the country to bring a successful prosecution of criminals using EncroChat to sentencing. It was a hugely complex investigation and prosecution.”