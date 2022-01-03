Lewis Saxton, 32, targeted the women at addresses in the Highbury Vale area of Nottingham, arriving uninvited and demanding money for work he had not carried out.

In both cases, in Laburnum Gardens and Gorse Court, he left empty-handed when he was challenged.

Following the offences, which took place on December 11, an investigation was launched and Saxton – who has previous convictions for doing the same thing – was identified as a suspect.

Saxton was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

He later handed himself in at a police station while still carrying his window cleaner’s kit.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 28, Saxton, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and was handed a four-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Saxton is not a window cleaner, he is an opportunist criminal who uses the cover of an honest trade in order to con people out of money.

“Sadly, there are many similar conmen and fraudsters out there who operate in a similar way so I would urge people to be on their guard against such people.