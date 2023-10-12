Fall in transphobic hate crime in Nottinghamshire – despite national rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Home Office says public discussion by political leaders and the media could be behind a rise in transphobic hate crime across the country.

New figures from the Home Office show Nottinghamshire Police recorded 60 hate crimes against transgender people in the year to March – a fall from 70 in 2021-22.

This is despite an 11 per cent rise in anti-transgender offences across England and Wales, with more than 4,700 crimes recorded in 2022-23.

Police have recorded less transphobic hate crime in Nottinghamshire in the last year. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Responding to the figures, LGBTQ+ group Stonewall criticised political leaders for not having acted ‘seriously or quickly enough’ against hate crime.

The charity further added: "Many of them are filling the public domain with toxic language that dehumanises LGBTQ+ people".

Nottinghamshire Police recorded 1,813 hate crimes in 2022-23 – down from 1,993 the year before.

Among these, 1,295 offences (71 per cent) were motivated by race or ethnicity, 305 (17 per cent) by sexual orientation, 1,213 (67 per cent) by religious belief, while 99 crimes (five per cent) were against those with disabilities.

Last year saw the first recorded drop in hate crime offences across England and Wales – falling from 153,500 in 2021-22 to 145,200 in the year to March.

Victim Support – a charity for those impacted by crime and abuse – suggested declining trust in police forces across the country could be responsible for the drop in police-recorded hate crimes.

Becca Rosenthal, national hate crime lead at the charity, said: "Those we support increasingly tell us that they are reluctant to approach the police, so these figures could simply reflect less people reporting to the police.

"Given this, independent support services for victims have never been more important."

A Home Office spokesperson said there is ‘no place for hate in our society’ and the Government remains ‘committed to ensuring these abhorrent offences are stamped out’.

They added: "We are pleased there has been an overall reduction in hate crimes recorded by police, and the numbers of sexual orientation, race and disability hate crimes all fell.

"But any instance is one too many.