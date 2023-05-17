Gemma Peat forced the man to the ground on Milton Street, Nottingham city centre, where he hit his head and she kicked him multiple times, while screaming and shouting, on October 20, last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Peat, aged 38, tried to escape on a tram, but was arrested, and gave a no-comment interiew to police.

Her victim, who is in his seventies, was left with bruises and scratches to his face, and struggling to understand why she attacked him.

Nottingham Crown Court

He is now reluctant to go into city centre, where he used to catch up with friends and go shopping, and has to take Paracetamol to manage shoulder pain and headaches.

Peat has been in custody since she was arrested at Heron Foods, Clifton, on February 8, when she tried to steal £40 of groceries which she claimed she needed to survive.

The court heard she has 44 previous convictions for 117 offences, 39 for theft and 19 against the person.

She was jailed for 25 months, in August 2019, for setting fire to Nottingham Train Station.

Peat, of Larch Gardens, Bulwell, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and shop theft.

Gregor Purcell, mitigating, said she is now sober, off illegal drugs, and taking prescribed medication for a personality disorder.

“Her drug misuse exacerbates the problem,” he said. "If she can remain drug-free the likelihood of reoffending will be greatly reduced. This could be a turning point in her life.”

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said he hoped the pattern of her offending had been disrupted by the psychiatric report he ordered.

“Yours is a worrying case,” he told her. “Because for almost all of your adult life you have been angry with someone or something without knowing what it is.

“If you had caused him serious injury I would have had no choice but to lock you up for a very long time.”