Fly-tipping incidents in Hucknall and Ashfield are dropping as council crackdown starts bearing fruit

New figures released by the Government show there was a one per cent drop in the number of fly-tipping incidents in the Ashfield district in the last 12 months – down from 901 to 891.

Figures also show that in Ashfield there were 560 enforcement actions taken in 2020-21 – up from 390 the year before, a rise of 43 per cent.

And while numerous warning letters and fines were handed out, there no instances when the council needed to take anyone to court over a fly-tipping incident.

Fly-tipping incidents in areas like Hucknall have shown a slight drop in the last 12 months

The council has made tackling fly-tipping one of its big priorities in the last couple of years with several high-profile campaigns and a zero-tolerance attitude towards anyone guilty of fly-tipping in the district.

And the latest figures show that the approach is starting to have a positive effect.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “Tackling fly tipping is a high priority for the council.

"It is a serious criminal offence and a blight on our communities, so it is fantastic to see that incidents of fly tipping have reduced in Ashfield again.

"We have made significant efforts to curtail fly-tipping resulting in 545 fly-tipping investigations with 88 fines issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 since April 2021.

"This is the highest recorded amount in the council’s history.

“We are dedicated to cleaning up the district and clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes.

"We will continue to work towards reducing the amount of fly-tips by offering residents a chance to dispose of their bulky items, extra waste collections, and persisting with enforcement of those who do fly-tip.