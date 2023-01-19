Patricia Varnsverry became irate and hit a male constable on his back and head, before a female police officer tried to bring her to the ground, on July 21, last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said the 42-year-old flailed her arms around and her hands connected with the female officer’s face, while swearing: “You bitch.”

As she was being taken to the police vehicle, she warned: “Get off me or I'll wet myself.”

She continued to hit and kick the female officer and pulled hair from her scalp, before she was put in the vehicle.

The female officer then helped her partner, who was being assaulted by the male, added Ms Rowan.

Varnsverry was on bail when she visited her father in Northampton, on September 21, and the police were called. When they were escorting her from the living room she flung herself onto the sofa and kicked out, hitting a female police officer in the stomach.

The court heard she has previous convictions for assaulting an officer, and battery, from 2017.

Varnsverry was found guilty of the Hucknall offences on a reckless basis, following a trial, and admitted the third assault.

Jameel Malik, mitigating, said she had been drinking with her partner and went out without telling him after suffering a mental health episode.

When he began driving around to look for her, he was confronted by the officers on suspicion of drink-driving.

“She panicked and got involved,” he said. “She went over to pull her partner away but things went out of control.”

Varnsverry had another panic attack in Northampton, Mr Malik said.

“Since these offences she has had the mental health team involved and her medication has been changed,” he said. “She is very remorseful and is abstaining from alcohol.”

