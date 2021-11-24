The city north reacher team organised and executed warrants at three addresses on Tuesday, November 23, and were assisted by officers from the city north eighbourhood team, the city centre and central reacher teams and the tactical support group.

Addresses on Heatherington Gardens, Whitcombe Gardens and Nuthall Road, were entered and searched.

Posting on the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police Facebook page, officers said: “A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and possession of class B cannabis.

Police have seized drugs from three addresses close to Bulwell and Highbury Vale

"A 41-year-old female and 22-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

"A 22-year-old male was also arrested suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.”

The warrants were issued following intelligence being processed, regarding ongoing drug dealing and relating to the addresses and the persons arrested.

The Facebook post continued: “Amongst the items seized were numerous plastic food bags containing cannabis; numerous deal bags and individual deals of white and brown powder, believed to be cocaine and heroin, numerous items relating to drug dealing and use, and a number of electronic devices, that will be downloaded as part of the investigation.

“We also seized a very new electronic motocross bike, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which is worth over £4,000, and belonged to the unemployed 26-year-old male.”